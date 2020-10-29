Patnagarh: Bolangir MP Sangeeta Kumari Singh Deo had to face the ire of farmers belonging to this block in Bolangir district Thursday.

Hundreds of farmers were staging a road block on the Patnagarh-Bolangir main road. The MP’s vehicle was passing through the same route and was stopped by the agitating farmers. It led to a heated argument between Singh Deo and the farmers.

It should be stated here that Patnagarh block is a drought prone area. This block had witnessed a drought like situation during the 2019-20 kharif season. Even though the farmers had insured their crops, they are yet to receive their payments. They alleged that farmers of other blocks in the district have already received their share of claims.

Prior to organising the road block the farmers also demonstrated in front of the sub-collector’s office. Later, they handed over a memorandum with 10 demands. The memorandum was addressed to Governor Ganeshi Lal and was handed to sub-collector Somnath Pradhan.

The farmers demanded quick payment of crop insurance. They also said a deep borewell must be set up in the block under Biju Krushak Kalyan Yojana as they have deposited the required money online a long time back.

Thereafter, the farmers blocked Patnagarh-Bolangir main road. They did not let Singh Deo’s vehicle to pass through. This led to an altercation between the farmers and the MP. The latter then left the place in a huff.

Later Patnagarh tehsildar Pushpanjali Panda reached the spot and assured the farmers that their problems will be addressed soon. The farmers then withdrew the road block.

