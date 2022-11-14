Rourkela: A youth was killed in broad daylight by a local resident over a dispute on encroachment of government land at Jhiriakocha slum under Jhiripani police limits in Rourkela, Sunday. The deceased was identified as Banchhanidhi Tanti (42). Sources said, Banchhanidhi’s family has been living in the slum for many years. He acquired a patch of government land there. However, one Ajit Oram had opposed it. The two had engaged in heated arguments over the land. Hours later, some youths came on a bike and fired two rounds at him and fled the spot. A critically injured Banchhanidhi was immediately rushed to Rourkela Ispat General Hospital where he succumbed during treatment.

Following the incident, tension flared up in Jhiriakocha. Infuriated, locals and his family members blocked the Koel Nagar–Jhiripani main road for around two hours demanding compensation for the family of the deceased. Local police have set up a special team to nab culprit and his associates. According to sources, Ajit was running a racket that used to encroach upon vacant government lands at Jhiriakocha basti area under Jhiripani police limits, and let plots on rent. ASP Sangram Keshari Behera and IIC Debjani Nayak visited the spot and started an investigation into the murder. Police have detained the main accused and are interrogating him.