Balasore: Severe cyclonic storm Amphan has inflicted massive damage to Balasore district with the agriculture sector being worst affected. Hundreds of thatched houses and electric infrastructure in the district were hugely damaged.

The district administration assessed that 9,206 hectares of farmland were affected with power infrastructure worth Rs 45.86 crore damaged.

The blocks worst affected by the Amphan are Bhograi, Jaleswar, Baliapal, Basta, Balasore, Remuna, Soro, Bahanaga, Simulia, Khaira, Oupada, Nilagiri.

It was learnt that 2,829 villages of 231 panchayats were affected by the cyclone, Thousands of hectares of farmland were under water, according to the preliminary report.

