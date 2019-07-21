Bhandaripokhari: Agriculture production has been badly hit in this locality of Bhadrak district with the monsoons playing truant.

There has not been sufficient rainfall in many parts of Bhadrak district during May, June and July. Although it is already the third week of July monsoon is yet to set in properly and farming has been badly affected.

Farmers of Bhandaripokhari block have so far not been able to sow paddy seeds because of the lack of water. Many plantation fields already have a parched look and at many places weeds have started growing. However, the farmers have no other option but wait, hoping that rains will arrive soon.

Only 30mm rainfall was recorded May 3 and 38mm May 4. The rest of the month it more or less remained dry. Then again no rainfall was recorded between June 1 to June 10. In July also the rainfall has been very erratic on most occasions. With ponds, canals and rivers also drying up in the searing heat, the scarcity of water has affected the farmers hugely.

Panchayats of the Bhandaripokhari block have requested the administration for immediate release of irrigation water so that the paddy seeds already sown can be salvaged.

Jada Samal and Kailash of Ranigadia village, Debendra Samal of Deulapadi village and Dilip Swain of Naurigadia village, who are farmers, said that they will suffer huge financial losses due to the drought like situation.

