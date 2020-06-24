London: All the English cricketers vying for places in the squad for the upcoming Test series against West Indies returned negative for COVID-19. This information was given Wednesday by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB).

The ECB confirmed that a total of 702 COVID-19 tests were carried out between June 3 and June 23. It was done with ‘several stakeholder groups’ working at Southampton and Manchester. “We can confirm that all 702 tests were negative,” the ECB said in a statement.

“The England & Wales Cricket Board can confirm that 702 COVID-19 tests were carried out between 3 June and 23 June with several stakeholder groups. These groups include players, support staff, match officials, ECB staff, venue staff and hotel staff,” the ECB added.

Fast bowler Jofra Archer will, however, go through a second COVID-19 test Thursday. He will join England’s behind-closed-doors training camp Thursday, provided he tests negative.

The decision to go through another test was taken as a precautionary measure after a member of Archer’s household felt unwell. “Jofra Archer will join England’s behind-closed-doors training camp Thursday. After a member of his household felt unwell over the weekend, it was decided to test him again,” the ECB had said in another statement.

The rest of the training group and the England management team arrived at the Ageas Bowl, Southampton Tuesday afternoon. The first Test against the West Indies will start July 8 at the Ageas.

International cricket has been suspended since March due to the coronavirus pandemic. The action is set to resume in July as England and West Indies take on each other in the series.

The West Indies squad will be staying, training and playing in a ‘bio-secure’ environment during the seven weeks of the tour. This is a part of the comprehensive medical and operations plans to ensure player and staff safety.