New Delhi: Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) Gen Anil Chauhan on Friday said that Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML) and robotics will dictate the character of future wars, while highlighting the need for future strategic leaders to enhance quick decision-making in technology-driven battlespace.

Speaking at the conclusion of the first of its kind, tri-services ‘Future Warfare’ course, Gen Chauhan emphasised the importance of understanding shifting geopolitics and leveraging cutting-edge technologies like Artificial Intelligence and hypersonic to revolutionise warfare strategies.

It focused on key areas related to future warfare with aim to develop an understanding on the manner in which future wars will manifest and also the domains where they will be fought, be it cyber, space or electromagnetic spectrum.

Gen Chauhan highlighted the need for Future Strategic Leaders to enhance quick decision-making in today’s technology driven battlespace, where timelines are shrinking rapidly.

The CDS underscored that Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, advancements in Stealth Technology and Hypersonics and also Robotics will dictate the character of Future Wars.

He said that a dynamic security environment coupled with the proliferation of niche technologies, changing character of warfare and lessons learnt from recent and ongoing conflicts necessitates the preparation of future leaders who should be able to appreciate the nuances of modern warfare.

“The course focused on key areas related to future warfare, future trends, air and space warfare, non-kinetic warfare, maritime operations and multi-domain operations. Key outcomes include integrated operational concepts, enhanced joint force capabilities, advanced technologies for future battlefields and strengthened tri-service cooperation. This would enable the course participants to lead and shape the future of warfare, ensuring a unified and effective response to emerging challenges,” a Defence Ministry official said.

Gen Anil Chauhan, along with the Vice Chiefs of the three services were also briefed on the outcomes of the course and deliberations were carried out on the contours of the subsequent courses.

According to the Defence Ministry, apart from being personally driven by the Chief of the Defence Staff, the course was rank agnostic, with participants having service ranging from 13 to 30 years. The Future Warfare course aims to create a cadre of tech-enabled military commanders equipped with handling the complexities of the modern battlespace.

IANS