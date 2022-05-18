Kendrapara: The coastal district of Kendrapara surrounded by seven rivers and a host of water bodies is a natural habitat for crocodiles that attack people and claim many precious lives, but lack of timely compensation to the deceased and the injured has sparked resentment among the locals. While official data claims 26 deaths in the human-crocodile conflicts during the past 10 years, locals alleged that the figure could be much more as the muggers drag bodies deep into the water.

These cases are being registered as missing cases and the families of these victims are deprived of the compensation. Locals alleged that the administration is not constructing enclosures around the bathing ghats of the rivers despite increase in crocodile menace in the riparian villages.

The state government had launched a conservation programme of salt-water or estuarine crocodile species in 1975 and the district rose to fame for the successful conservation programme at Bhitarkanika National Park.

With the increase in the population of the large semi-aquatic reptiles, instances of conflict between crocodiles and human beings have become regular phenomena in this coastal region. A man died after he was attacked by a crocodile while he had gone for fishing to Bhitarkanika area June 12, 2021. Another person belonging to Jagannathpur village under Pattamundai block died in crocodile attack while he was bathing in Brahmani river June 14, 2021, while another man, a resident of Srirampur village under Aul block, lost his life to croc attack August 6, last year.

Saraswati Behera of Nalapahi village under Aul block alleged that she submitted all the documents after her husband’s death but she is yet to receive the compensation. Ramanath Das of Bhekta village under Rajnagar block said that forest officials found over 1,700 saltwater crocodiles in Bhitarkanika and the conservation centre during a census. Terming 26 fatalities due to croc attacks in last 10 years as an underestimation, Das said the figure could easily cross 200.

He said that the forest officials should construct enclosures in the bathing ghats of all 418 villages around Bhitarkanika.

As per the provision of the state government, the family of the deceased in crocodile attack would get Rs 4 lakh as compensation while Rs 1 lakh is given for people sustaining critical injuries, he said.

However, the Forest department is not giving any compensation if the attack happens inside the territories of Bhitarkanika National Park, he added. Rajnagar Mangrove (forest) Division DFO Jagynadatta Pati said, “Enclosures are being constructed around bathing ghats and awareness campaigns have been launched to sensitise people in the area.”