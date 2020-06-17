New Delhi: The All India Football Federation (AIFF) has recommended legendary former skipper IM Vijayan for Padma Shri. The Padma Shri is India’s fourth highest civilian award. The 51-year-old former India striker scored 40 goals in 79 matches for India since making his debut in early 1990s. IM Vijayan was bestowed the Arjuna award in 2003. He was also awarded the Indian ‘Player of the Year’ in 1993, 1997 and 1999. “Yes, we have sent Vijayan’s name to the Ministry of Home Affairs for Padma Shri,” AIFF general secretary Kushal Das said Wednesday.

List of footballers bestowed Padma Shri

Six Indian footballers have so far been awarded the Padma Shri. They are Sailen Manna (1971), Chuni Goswami (1983), P K Banerjee (1990), Bhaichung Bhutia (2008), Sunil Chhetri (2019) and Bembem Devi (2020).

Vijayan’s comments

“I am happy that I have been recommended for the Padma Shri and I thank the AIFF for that. It will definitely be a happier moment if I get the award,” Vijayan said from his home in Kerala. “I have served Indian football to the best of my abilities and in my career, I have no regrets,” he added.

Asked about his debut match for national senior team, he said, “I played in the 1991 Nehru Cup in Trivandrum.” However, most of the participating countries had sent their ‘B’ teams for the tournament.

National and club stints

Vijayan led the Indian team from 2000 to 2003. He formed a formidable pair upfront with fellow striker Bhaichung Bhutia.

At club level, he had memorable stints with Mohun Bagan, Kerala Police, the now defunct FC Cochin and JCT Mills Phagwara.

Fastest international goal

Vijayan is credited to have scored one of the fastest international goals. He scored in just 12 seconds in a match against Bhutan in the 1999 SAF Games. The striker scored four goals to emerge as the top scorer in the Afro-Asian Games held in India in 2003. It was his last appearance for the country as he retired after the tournament.

Early life

Vijayan used to sell soda during football games in his home town Thrissur’s Corporation stadium early in his life. He began his career as a striker with the Kerala Police FC at the age of 17. After hanging up his boots, Vijayan has set up a football academy.