Bhubaneswar: AIIMS Bhubaneswar has secured 15th position in the 2024 National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) rankings, officials said Wednesday.

This marks a significant improvement from its 26th position in 2022 and 17th position last year, highlighting the institute’s rapid progress.

The NIRF rankings, released by Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, have recognised AIIMS Bhubaneswar as the top medical college in Odisha.

Under the leadership of executive director and CEO Dr. Ashutosh Biswas, the institute has excelled in infrastructure, education, treatment, and research, contributing to its impressive ranking, they added.

Dr. Biswas congratulated the faculty, staff, and students for their dedication, emphasising the institution’s continued commitment to excellence in patient care, research, and medical education.

The NIRF ranking is based on five parameters – Teaching, Learning & Resources (TLR), Research and Professional Practice (RP), Graduation Outcomes (GO), Outreach and Inclusivity (OI), and Peer Perception (PP). AIIMS Bhubaneswar scored 62.97 out of 100, reflecting its dedication to academic and professional excellence, officials said.

