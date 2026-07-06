Bhubaneswar: AIIMS Bhubaneswar Monday said it has ranked as the 10th top medical college in India in a recent survey.

The institute also said it has secured the second position among the top five ‘Most Improved Medical Colleges’ in the country.

“This milestone reflects AIIMS Bhubaneswar’s unwavering commitment to academic excellence, cutting-edge research, and compassionate patient care,” a statement said, adding that the survey evaluated institutes across five key parameters: intake quality and governance, academic excellence, infrastructure and living experience, personality and leadership development, and placement and career progression.

The state’s premier healthcare institute said that it got a place among the top 10 medical colleges in the India Today-MDRA Best Medical Colleges Survey 2026.

AIIMS Bhubaneswar Executive Director Dr Ashutosh Biswas said, “This recognition is a reflection of our relentless pursuit of excellence. AIIMS Bhubaneswar has grown to symbolise trust, innovation, and integrity in healthcare and medical education. Our continued rise in national rankings demonstrates our holistic approach toward grooming future medical leaders while ensuring the best patient outcomes.”

He said the institute has come under the 10th best medical colleges in 2026 from its 25th rank in 2021.

This showcases a “story of dedication, teamwork, and visionary leadership”, he said, adding that the institute stands tall among premier medical colleges in India.

A special felicitation programme was held on the campus to mark the occasion, graced by senior faculty and administrative leaders, including Biswas, Dean (Academic) Dr Dillip Kumar Parida, Dean (Examination) Dr Manaswini Mangaraj, Dean (Research) Dr Baijayantimala Mishra, DDA Lt. Col. Abhijit Sarkar, Registrar Dr Sudipta Kumar Singh, Dr Soubhagya Kumar Jena, Dr Sanjay Kumar Giri and others.