Bhubaneswar: In a significant step towards promoting environmental conservation and biodiversity, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has launched Odisha’s first Bee Corridor along the Tangi–Ichchapuram stretch of NH-16.

The initiative was inaugurated by NHAI Regional Officer Pradeep Kumar Lal in the presence of PIU Bhubaneswar Project Director Suraj Kumar Singh. As part of the first phase, 245 saplings of Jamun, Neem, Drumstick (Moringa), and Gulmohar have been planted along the highway to create a pollinator-friendly green corridor.

The flowering species have been selected to provide nectar and pollen throughout the year, helping sustain honeybees and other pollinators while strengthening the region’s biodiversity. NHAI plans to gradually expand the Bee Corridor to other regions, including Sambalpur, Brahmapur, and Dhenkanal, with a target of planting nearly 20,000 flowering trees.

The expanded plantation will include species such as Neem, Karanja, Arjun, Kadamba, Jamun, Tam arind, and Kanchan, all chosen for their ecological value and ability to support pollinators. The Bee Corridor initiative, announced by NHAI at the onset of the monsoon season, aims to establish continuous green belts of flowering trees along national highways.

These plantations are expected to bloom throughout the year, creating a favourable habitat for honeybees and other pollinators while improving ecological balance.