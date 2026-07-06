Bhubaneswar: In a major boost to rail connectivity between Odisha and Gujarat, the Brahmapur–Udhna (Surat) Amrit Bharat Express has been upgraded from a weekly to a daily service. Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw jointly flagged off the inaugural daily service Monday.

The train, which originates from Brahmapur and passes through western Odisha before reaching Udhna in Surat, is expected to significantly improve connectivity, particularly for migrant workers, traders and the business community travelling between Odisha and Gujarat.

Describing the occasion as a “historic day” in Odisha’s development journey, the Chief Minister extended his greetings to the people of Ganjam, Gajapati, Rayagada, Koraput, Kalahandi, Bolangir and Nuapada districts, saying the daily service would greatly enhance connectivity and benefit the region.

Majhi said Odisha shares deep emotional, cultural and economic ties with Surat, where lakhs of Odia workers and entrepreneurs are engaged in the textile and diamond industries. He said the earlier weekly service often caused inconvenience to passengers and thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw for upgrading it to a daily service following the state government’s request.

Describing the Amrit Bharat Express as a modern train built entirely with indigenous technology, the CM said it would provide safe, affordable and faster travel for the poor and middle class while further strengthening Odisha’s relationship with Gujarat.

Highlighting the state’s economic progress, Majhi said Odisha has initiated 152 industrial projects worth Rs 3.11 lakh crore over the past two years, creating employment opportunities for around 2.5 lakh youth. He also announced that, alongside the expansion of Gopalpur Port, a major new port will be developed at Bahuda. In addition, Brahmapur will be transformed into a “Greater Brahmapur City,” while a six-lane highway connecting Brahmapur and Jeypore will also be constructed.

Speaking at the event, Vaishnaw said the demand for a regular train between Surat and Brahmapur had been raised during a public meeting in Surat, and that promise has now been fulfilled. He said the technologically advanced Amrit Bharat Express will now operate daily between the two cities.

The Union Minister also announced that Rs 300 crore will be invested to redevelop Brahmapur Railway Station into a world-class railway station, with work set to begin shortly.