New Delhi/Bhubaneswar: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS)-Bhubaneswar has earned national recognition by receiving the prestigious ‘Emerging Government Institution in Organ Transplantation’ award during the 16th Indian Organ Donation Day (IODD) celebrations held in New Delhi Monday. The event was organised by the National Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation (NOTTO) under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The award was presented by Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Anupriya Patel in the presence of Ministry of Health and Family Welfare Secretary Punya Salila Srivastava, Director General of Health Services (DGHS) Dr Loveneesh G Krishna, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare Additional Secretary Vijay Nehra, and NOTTO Director Dr Anil Kumar.

AIIMS-Bhubaneswar President Dr Anita Saxena, Executive Director & CEO Dr Ashutosh Biswas, Medical Superintendent Dr Prabhas Ranjan Tripathy, and Associate Professor and Head of the Department of Surgical Gastroenterology Dr Bramhadatta Pattnaik received the honour on behalf of the institution. AIIMS-Bhubaneswar was recognised for its outstanding progress in organ transplantation, particularly its remarkable increase in transplant procedures—from 16 transplants in 2024 to 63 in 2025—reflecting the institute’s rapid advancement and unwavering commitment to delivering world-class trans plant care.

Significantly, AIIMS-Bhubaneswar is the only AIIMS in the country to receive this prestigious recognition, reaffirming its leadership in organ transplantation and its growing contribution to advanced healthcare in India. Expressing his gratitude, Dr Ashutosh Biswas said, “This national recognition reflects the unwavering commitment, multidisciplinary teamwork, and relentless dedication of our transplant surgeons, physicians, intensive care specialists, nursing staff, transplant coordinators, and support personnel.” “We are equally grateful to the donor families whose selfless decisions have given a new lease of life to countless patients and inspired society.

AIIMS-Bhubaneswar remains committed to expanding trans plant services, adopting cutting-edge technologies, and strengthening organ donation awareness across Eastern India,” he added. Since the launch of its trans plant programme, AIIMS-Bhubaneswar has successfully performed 78 kidney transplants – 61 living donor and 17 deceased donor kidney transplants. The institute has also facilitated six successful organ donations while completing four living donor liver transplants and one deceased donor liver transplant, demonstrating its growing expertise in multi-organ trans plantation.