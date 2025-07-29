Bhubaneswar: A nursing officer at AIIMS Bhubaneswar was arrested for “sexually harassing” a woman attendant at the medical facility, police said Tuesday.

Accused nursing officer Nanu Ram Choudhury was booked under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, after a complaint was lodged against him at the Khandagiri Police Station in the city, a senior officer said.

On Monday, the woman attendant at AIIMS Bhubaneswar had alleged that she was sexually harassed and attempts were made to outrage her modesty by the male nursing officer.

Immediately after the registration of the FIR, all the employees, including the woman attendant, of various outsourcing agencies engaged in AIIMS Bhubaneswar, started a demonstration outside the main gate of the hospital, seeking action against the accused.

They suspended the protest after the accused was arrested, the officer said.

The woman, in her complaint, claimed that the nursing officer called her to a doctor’s chamber around 1 am Sunday and abused her.

The woman also claimed that she could manage to flee the spot and informed the hospital control room about the incident.

“I demand justice and the arrest of the nursing officer. We are not safe at the hospital,” she told reporters.

Meanwhile, the AIIMS-Bhubaneswar referred the matter to its Internal Complaint Committee (ICC).

PTI