Mumbai: Airlift writer-director Raja Krishna Menon will make his d igital debut with a dark-comedy series for streaming giant Netflix. Menon said they were all set to begin shooting May 1. However, everything has been pushed due to the pandemic coronavirus. The movie Airlift had Akshay Kumar in the lead role.

Facts on the dark-comedy

“The series is a dark-comedy. I did a film titled Barah Aana in 2009, which was also a dark-comedy, I like this space. Our story is different; it is funny and has little uncomfortable humour. It is completely different from what we have seen so far,” Menon said Thursday.

Two more scripts on anvil

Other than the show, Menon is developing two movie scripts. “There are two scripts that we are writing and researching. For the web series, the costume and production design is happening. We are having conversations with actors and creating background for their characters. Time is being spent to develop the characters in a a proper manner. We are trying to do as much work as possible before we go on floors,” added Menon.

‘Development of vaccine a must for shooting to start’

The director said unless there is a vaccine or solution for the virus, shooting even in August-September looks impossible. Utmost care needs to be taken on the sets when shoots resume, asserted Menon.

“The industry itself will come up with some protocols and the government will also let us know what we need to do. There are certain precautions that we all have to take. It (shooting to begin) is going to be slow,” added Menon.

Agencies