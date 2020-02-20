New Delhi: Bharti Airtel chairman Sunil Mittal met Telecom Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad here Thursday and sought cut in taxes and levies for the sector, amid the ‘unprecedented’ adjusted gross revenue (AGR) crisis.

Mittal said Airtel is committed to complying with the Supreme Court order on AGR dues, and asserted that the company will make the balance payment ‘expeditiously’.

“AGR is an unprecedented crisis for industry, which is being dealt with by government,” he said after the meeting.

Mittal further said the industry is heavily taxed and suggested cut in taxes and levies for sector. He said Airtel has time till March 17 to make balance payments, adding that the company will pay its dues ‘much before that’.

Sources stated that the government is also looking into the issues raised by the various telcom companies. They said that the government is sympathetic towards the points raised by the companies. They stated that Mittal has been assured by the telecom minister that the grievances will be addressed.

Agencies