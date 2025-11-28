Bhubaneswar: The state unit of All India Students’ Federation (AISF) Thursday strongly opposed the rejection of scholarship applications submitted by students of Odisha Adarsha Vidyalayas (OAV) for the current academic year.

In an official statement, AISF mentioned that the scholarship, provided by the Central Government, is meant to support economically weaker students. In a surprising move, the state Education department has reportedly rejected all applications filed by OAV students.

Raising concerns over the decision, AISF state president Sanghamitra Jena alleged that thousands of deserving students have been unfairly deprived of financial assistance. “Instead of ensuring swift action under the so-called double-engine government, the administration has chosen to discontinue scholarships,” she said, exposing what she described as the government’s anti-education and anti-student mindset.

AISF also alleged that applications from students studying in other CBSE-affiliated schools were accepted, and only those from OAVs were excluded—reflecting the state government’s biased approach, according to the student body.