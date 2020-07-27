Mumbai: Actor Abhishek Bachchan has tweeted that his wife, Aishwarya Rai and daughter Aaradhya have tested negative for the coronavirus, and have been discharged from hospital. He remains under observation with father Amitabh Bachchan.

He tweeted, “Thank you all for your continued prayers and good wishes. Indebted forever. Aishwarya and Aaradhya have thankfully tested negative and have been discharged from the hospital. They will now be at home. My father and I remain in hospital under the care of the medical staff.”

On Saturday, antigen tests conducted on Aishwarya, 46, daughter Aaradhya, 8, and Aishwarya’s mother-in-law Jaya Bachchan had yielded negative results. However swab tests were awaited at that point.

This was reported after Amitabh Bachchan and his son, actor Abhishek Bachchan, confirmed in separate tweets Saturday evening that they had been hospitalised with the novel coronavirus infection.

Both actors were admitted to Nanavati hospital, where all the tests of the Bachchan family members were conducted.

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope told Zee News: “Only Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan’s corona report has come as of now. Their family members, staff, drivers etc have been tested for the deadly virus at Nanavati Hospital and the reports are expected to come tomorrow (July 12).”

On Saturday evening, Big B had tweeted confirming he had tested Covid positive. “T 3590 -I have tested CoviD positive .. shifted to Hospital .. hospital informing authorities .. family and staff undergone tests , results awaited .. All that have been in close proximity to me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested!” @SrBachchan had tweeted.

At the time of publishing this report, Nanavati sources stated that the 77-year-old senior actor is not on ventilator. Further details are awaited.

Soon after Bachchan’s tweet, his son Abhishek Bachchan had tweeted to confirm that he too had tested Covid positive.

“Earlier today both my father and I tested positive for Covid-19. Both of us having mild symptoms have been admitted to hospital. We have informed all the required authorities and our family and staff are all being tested. I request all to stay calm and not panic. Thank you,” Abhishek, 44, had tweeted on his verified account, @juniorbachchan.