Guwahati: The chief of the regional party All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF), Badruddin Ajmal, who is contesting the Assembly polls from the Binnakandi seat, has declared total assets worth over Rs 169 crore, along with liabilities of more than Rs 4.45 crore, in his election affidavit.

According to the affidavit submitted with his nomination papers, Ajmal’s total movable assets are valued at around Rs 52.43 crore, while his immovable assets stand at approximately Rs 149.12 crore. His spouse, Rizwaana Badruddin Ajmal, has movable assets worth about Rs 31.08 lakh and immovable assets valued at around Rs 6.82 lakh.

The affidavit also discloses liabilities amounting to Rs 4.45 crore, largely comprising loans from financial institutions.

In terms of income, Ajmal reported earnings of about Rs 3.21 crore for the financial year 2024-25, while his spouse declared an income of Rs 49,950 during the same period.

Ajmal has witnessed a sharp rise in his declared wealth over the past decade, with his total assets now exceeding Rs 169 crore, according to his latest election affidavit. A comparison with his earlier affidavits shows a steady upward trajectory in Ajmal’s net worth over the last 10 years.

Around the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Ajmal had declared assets in the range of approximately Rs 44-50 crore. By the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, his total assets had increased significantly to around Rs 78-90 crore, reflecting a near doubling within five years.

In his latest affidavit, Ajmal has declared total assets of over Rs 169 crore, marking another substantial jump and more than tripling his wealth compared to a decade ago.

The increase is largely driven by a rise in immovable assets, which now stand at about Rs 149 crore, alongside movable assets worth over Rs 52 crore.

His investments span real estate, business interests, shares, and financial instruments, as detailed in the affidavit annexures.

The AIUDF chief has detailed a wide range of investments, including bank deposits, shares, bonds, and stakes in various business ventures.

Annexures attached to the affidavit show significant holdings in companies and partnership firms, along with assets such as vehicles and jewellery.

Ajmal’s immovable assets include agricultural and non-agricultural land as well as residential properties spread across Assam and other states.

The affidavit lists properties in locations such as Hojai, Guwahati and parts of Karnataka, reflecting a diversified real estate portfolio.

On the legal front, the affidavit mentions one pending criminal case against Ajmal, related to alleged objectionable remarks, which is currently under investigation.

The affidavit further states that Ajmal’s highest educational qualification is matriculation from Darul Uloom Deoband.