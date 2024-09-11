Mumbai: Actor Ajay Devgn’s upcoming film ‘Raid 2’, which is directed by Raj Kumar Gupta, is scheduled to release February 21.

The makers announced the release of the intense drama and suspense film Wednesday. The movie is the sequel to the 2018 film “Raid”, which was based on the real-life income-tax raid conducted by the officers of the Income Tax Department on Sardar Inder Singh in the 1980s, which distinguished itself from others for being the longest raid in Indian history.

The film marks the return of Ajay’s IRS officer Amay Patnaik (Devgn), who tracks another white-collar crime.

Along with Ajay, the film features Vaani Kapoor as the female lead, Ritesh Deshmukh as the antagonist, and Rajat Kapoor in a pivotal role. It has been extensively shot in Delhi and Lucknow.

Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Kumar Mangat Pathak, Abhishek Pathak, and Krishna Kumar, “Raid 2”. The film is presented by Gulshan Kumar and T-Series and is a Panorama Studios production.

Apart from “Raid 2”, Akshay will be seen in Rohit Shetty’s “Singham Again”, also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff, Arjun Kapoor, and Jackie Shroff. It is the fifth instalment of Shetty’s Cop Universe and a sequel to Singham Returns. The film was entirely shot in multiple schedules in Mumbai, Hyderabad and Kashmir.

He then has “De De Pyaar De 2”, directed by Anshul Sharma. It is a sequel to the 2019 film “De De Pyaar De” and also stars R. Madhavan, and Rakul Preet Singh.

Then there is “Son of Sardaar 2”, a spiritual sequel to the 2012 film “Son Of Sardaar”, directed by Ashwni Dhir.

