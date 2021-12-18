Mumbai: Superstar Ajay Devgn has wrapped up shooting for his latest directorial venture Runway 34.

Billed as an edge-of-the-seat drama, the film features Devgn alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Boman Irani, Rakul Preet Singh and Angira Dhar.

The 52-year-old star took to Instagram Friday night to share the news about the completion of shoot.

Devgn posted a quirky video in which he is seen eating a wrap along with co-actor Irani and the crew members of Runway 34.

“We took flight food too seriously! #Runway34 – it’s a wrap. See you at the movies,” he captioned the post.

In the upcoming film, Devgn will also be seen playing the role of a pilot, Singh as his co-pilot.

Runway 34 is his third directorial after 2008’s romantic-drama U Me Aur Hum and actioner Shivaay, which released in 2016.

Runway 34 will be released April 29 next year under the banner Ajay Devgn FFilms.