Mumbai: Customized vanity vans are fast becoming a status symbol for Hindi movie actors. It is often a large vehicle which is designed in such a manner that it provides several luxuries such as a lounge, washroom, bedroom and a mini bar among others to its occupants.

Today we are going to tell you about the vanity van of Singham star Ajay Devgn. His automotive abode wears a sporty look, which makes it different from others.

There are plenty of action scenes in Ajay Devgn’s films, so it is important for him to be fit. So, his van is not just a caravan to live in but also to exercise in. He has managed to make the best mobile gym out there by having different weight machines and gym equipment properly stocked up.

He really takes his fitness regime seriously! During the shooting of Singham, he used to gym in his vanity van due to his busy schedule. Ajay Devgn’s van is also very luxurious and has all the necessary facilities.

This vehicle has been designed by a designer from Gujarat. It includes an office, a room, a restroom, and a kitchen.

Many movie stars prefer to keep their vans around so that they do not face issues during outdoor shooting as it serves as their makeup cum resting place. At times, their van serves them as their second home.

While these large vehicles were used only for outdoor shoots few decades back; now, they are usually customized according to the desires of the actors and used even in intra-city shoots.

Most of these vehicles are designed by Dilip Chhabria, chief of DC Designs.