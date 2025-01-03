Imphal: Former union home secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla took oath as the 19th governor of Manipur during a function at the Raj Bhavan here Friday.

Bhalla was administered the oath of office by Manipur High Court Chief Justice D Krishnakumar in the presence of Chief Minister N Biren Singh.

He inspected the guard of honour by Manipur Rifles personnel.

Speaking on Bhalla’s swearing-in as the governor, the chief minister said, “He is a dynamic person who knows the ground reality and the situation of the state very well. He is a very committed person. I wholeheartedly welcome him. With his appointment as the governor of the state, I believe that normalcy and peace will be restored at the earliest.”

The former union home secretary took oath as the governor at a time when strife-torn Manipur has been witnessing periodic ethnic clashes between Meiteis and Kuki-Zo groups since May 2023.

“Appointing one of the intelligent and competent persons as the governor of the state during these trying times shows that the central government is serious about solving the problems of Manipur,” Singh said.

Bhalla, who has the rare distinction of being the longest-serving union home secretary, completed his five-year tenure in August last year.

He is a 1984-batch retired Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer of the Assam-Meghalaya cadre.

President Droupadi Murmu appointed Bhalla the governor of Manipur last month.

“I know Bhalla ji. He is a well-experienced person and held many important posts. He held posts in the home department. We appreciate his appointment as the governor of Manipur. I thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for Bhalla’s appointment,” the chief minister said.

Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya was holding the additional charge of Manipur.

PTI