New Delhi: After India successfully defended their T20 World Cup crown, chairman of the men’s senior selection committee Ajit Agarkar has reportedly sought an extension to his tenure until the 2027 ODI World Cup.

Agarkar, who has been chairman of the men’s senior selection committee since June 2023, got his contract renewed before the start of IPL 2025 after India’s impressive performances, including victories in the 2024 T20 World Cup and the 2025 Champions Trophy.

As per the Times of India report, a former Indian cricketer has approached the board for a further extension until the 2027 World Cup after India successfull defense of the T20 World Cup this month.

The report claimed that the BCCI is currently engaged in discussions regarding the request, further suggesting that “strong murmurs within BCCI corridors suggest that another former India cricketer from the West Zone was the front-runner to succeed Agarkar, but there has been no concrete development on that front.”

Under Agarkar’s tenure, so far India has won three major ICC trophies: two T20 World Cups and one Champions Trophy. Despite these successes in limited-overs cricket, India’s Test performances have been inconsistent, with consecutive home series defeats and a loss in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy abroad.

This contrast between formats has somewhat dampened the enthusiasm sparked by India’s white-ball dominance, in which the team has lost only two of 33 matches and secured the Asia Cup in both 2023 and 2025.

Agarkar’s tenure has also seen major changes, with veteran players like Rohit Sharma, Ravichandran Ashwin, and Virat Kohli announcing retirements in various formats. While Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli continue to feature in ODIs, Ashwin has retired from all forms of international cricket.