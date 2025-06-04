Chennai: Actor Ajith Kumar, who is known to be a huge fan of Ayrton Senna, has now got himself a brand new McLaren Senna car.

The actor, who has been training hard at the Paul Ricard Circuit in France for his next racing challenge, only a couple of days ago clocked his personal best lap timing of 2:08.571 while testing in the Porsche GT3 R.

Announcing the news that he had bought a McLaren Senna, the actor’s racing team, Ajith Kumar Racing, on its X timeline, put out a picture of the actor with his car and wrote, “Senna brought to life with Ajith Kumar bringing the McLaren Senna home!”

Ajith has already disclosed that Ayrton Senna is his idol in the racing world. The actor, in an interview, had said, “My favourite person, who, like you say, I idolise, is Ayrton Senna.”

It may also be recalled that a few days ago, a video clip that showed Ajith paying his respects to a statue of the legendary Formula One racer at the Senna Memorial in São Paulo, Brazil, had gone viral.

In the video clip, Ajith was seen kissing the feet of the life-sized statue of Ayrton Senna.

The actor, who has actively been pursuing his passion of motorsport racing, has done the country proud at least thrice on the race tracks in 2025.

For the unaware, Ajith is not only racing but is also the owner of the team Ajith Kumar Racing. Ajith’s other teammates who participate with him in races are Mathieu Detry, Fabian Duffieux and Cameron McLeod. Ajith’s team has roped in Bas Koeten Racing as its technical and logistical partner.

The actor’s team began the year on a winning note, emerging third in the 991 category of the 24H Dubai 2025. The actor and his racing team then emerged third in the intensely contested 12H Mugello car racing event in Italy. He and his team followed it up with a third podium finish at the Creventic Endurance Race held at Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Belgium, in the Porsche 992 GT3 Cup category, where they secured the second place.