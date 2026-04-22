Chennai: Actor Ajith Kumar, who was in Belgium to participate in the popular 24H Series – GT3 Pro-Am race held at the legendary Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, has now returned home well in time to cast his vote in the Tamil Nadu State Assembly elections that are to be held Thursday.

Video clips of Ajith Kumar arriving at the Chennai airport Wednesday and making his way out of the airport are now doing the rounds on social media.

It is a well-established fact that Ajith Kumar makes it a point to return home well ahead of time before election day to ensure he casts his vote in elections.

It may be recalled that Ajith’s team, Ajith Kumar Racing, had made the country proud Sunday by securing a second-place podium finish at the intensely contested 24H Series – GT3 Pro-Am race in Belgium.

Taking to its X timeline to share the happy news, Ajith Kumar Racing had said, “Racing to glory, carrying a billion dreams. P2 finish for Ajith Kumar’s racing team at the legendary Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps in the 24H Series – GT3 Pro-Am. A moment that made the entire Indian nation proud — proving passion, grit, and determination know no limits. #IndianPride #AjithKumar #AjithKumarRacing #SpaFrancorchamps #24HSeries #GT3.”

Racing to glory, carrying a billion dreams 🇮🇳🏁🏆🏎️

P2 finish for Ajith Kumar’s racing team at the legendary Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps in the 24H Series – GT3 Pro-Am 🔥

A moment that made the entire Indian nation proud — proving passion, grit, and determination know no limits.… pic.twitter.com/UFcl4XY6Dz — Ajithkumar Racing (@Akracingoffl) April 19, 2026

Ajith Kumar Racing had also posted pictures of the team on the podium and also posted a brief video clip of the actor and his team taking the podium. This is not the first time that Ajith Kumar Racing has secured a podium finish at the Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps.

The top Tamil actor had left for Belgium a week ago to prepare for the gruelling race, which is a test of both skill and endurance. In fact, the actor’s racing team had consistently been sharing updates on the actor and his team’s preparation by way of pictures and video clips over the last week.

Last year too, Ajith Kumar’s team had secured the second place at the Creventic Endurance Race held at Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Belgium, in the Porsche 992 GT3 Cup category.

The win at the Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Belgium, last year was the third consecutive podium finish the team had secured in the Creventic Endurance Series.

It may be recalled that the team had first done the country proud by coming third at an event at the Dubai Autodrome January 11 last year. The team then secured third place at the Mugello Circuit, Italy March 22, 2025. For the third time, the team had secured a podium finish at the Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps last year.