Bhubaneswar: Students of late theatre director and actor Ajit Das Wednesday presented play E Nabaghanara Ghara at Rabindra Mandap here to celebrate the 72nd birth anniversary of their beloved ‘guru’. The occasion also marked the 21st Foundation Day of Abhinaya Jagruti Institute of Theatre (AJIT), a troupe formed in the name of the actor who succumbed to Covid-19.

Written by Panchanana Patra and directed by Ajit Das, the drama narrated the story of Nabaghana whose home was in shambles as he didn’t have a life partner to run the household.

Ajit’s wife and the founder of the troupe Maya Das said, “Most of the dramas directed by him (Ajit Das) were master pieces. What could have been more appropriate on this occasion than staging this play which was very close to his heart. Though we are yet to overcome the shock of his exit, I am sure people will love this play in his absence.”

Eminent dramatist Ramesh Prasad Panigrahi and Odisha Sangeet Natak Akademi Secretary Prabodh Rath were among the guests who graced the occasion.

“Ajit Das was a living legend who will live on for generations through his works. Needless to say, his distinct touch was felt in every sequence of this play,” said Rath.

The play was enacted by Bibhuprasad, Pruthiraj, Bijay,Jaganath.Ramakant,,Siddhartha,Neel,Himashu,Chandan,Pranay and Barsha while the music was scored by Kailash. .