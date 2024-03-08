Bhubaneswar: The empathetic and compassionate nature of a woman plays an important role in addressing climate change issues, said Akanksha Priyadarshini, Chief Executive Officer of Aurassure, a climate-tech startup based in Bhubaneswar. The innate emotional tendency of a woman works best to heal the cracked bits of the environment, she added. After passing out from the National Institute of Technology (NIT) Rourkela in 2016, Akanskha bagged a lucrative offer at Deloitte as a software engineer.

However, she declined it as it was always her wish to create and build something of her own. Moving ahead, she worked as a hardware development engineer at a tech start-up, Phoneix Robotix, which is currently owned by her husband. May 2022, shaping her dreams into reality, Akanksha started Aurassure, with a vision to provide real-time weather forecast data through IOT-enabled systems. It empowers the government and citizens with real-time awareness of the environment, facilitating informed decisions and a healthy lifestyle. Tasting its first bit of success, the startup secured Rs 4 crore in a seed round from Unicorn India, September 20, 2023. Later, the startup was honoured with National awards for e-governance, for its meticulous approach to mitigating environmental disasters. Revealing the secret behind Aurassure’s success, she said that all it needs is a strong idea.

DEBADURLLAV HARICHANDAN, OP