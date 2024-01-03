Mumbai: Hindi film actors Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi, who last shared the screen in Bachchan Paandey, are teaming up once again for the third installment of the Jolly LLB franchise. The first two installments of the franchise were successful, and now the two actors will be locking horns in a legal tussle reportedly in the third part.

A well-placed source has shared that the shooting for the film is set to begin in May 2024.

The source said: “Director Subhash Kapoor has begun his preparations for the 3rd installment of Jolly LLB. It is going to be Akshay versus Arshad this time. Subhash has cracked a subject that pits both the Jolly’s against each other. The shooting begins in May 2024 and the film will be released in theatres in 2025.”

The film is being produced by Disney and Cape Of Good Films. Fans have loved both the Jollys in the previous parts, while Arshad as Jagdish Tyagi received lots of love and praise, Akshay as Jagdish Mishra was also hailed by fans.

Apart from this project, Arshad and Akshay are also working together on Welcome To The Jungle, which is set to release in 2024.