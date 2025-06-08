New Delhi: ‘Housefull 5’ featuring Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh and Jacqueline Fernandez, has earned over Rs 50 crore nett at the domestic box office in two days, the makers announced Sunday.

Directed by Tarun Mansukhani, the film is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala’s production banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. It released in theatres worldwide Friday.

Production banner shared the box office collection on its X handle. The post featured film’s poster with the numbers written over it.

The film collected Rs 56.73 crore nett at the domestic box office. The collection of day one stood at Rs 24.35 crore nett on day one. Following, it collected Rs 32.38 crore nett.

“Housefull 5” also stars Sonam Bajwa, Nargis Fakhri, Soundarya Sharma, Jackie Shroff, Fardeen Khan and Sanjay Dutt.

The film is the fifth instalment in the “Housefull” franchise, which began in 2010. Following, the films released in 2012, 2016, and 2019.

PTI