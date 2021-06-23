Mumbai: Superstar Akshay Kumar is going to replace actor Kartik Aaryan in Dostana 2, a sequel of Karan Johar’s 2008 film Dostana.

After the exclusion of Kartik Aarya from the film, the rumor about the lead actor of the film intensified. Now reports suggest that Kartik is going to be replaced by the Khiladi Kumar i.e. Akshay Kumar.

Akshay Kumar is not only going to be a part of the sequel of ‘Dostana 2’, but he has also given time for the shooting of the film. Now if you are thinking that soon you will be able to see the film on screen, then it is important for you to know that you will have to wait for the film.

According to the news of Spotboye, the actor has said yes to the film and has given time for the shooting of the film next year i.e. 2022.

Currently, the actor is busy with the rest of his projects. So, he can start shooting for Karan Johar’s film only in 2022. However, there has been no official announcement from the makers of the film whether Akshay has actually been signed for the film or not.

Earlier it was reported that after Kartik’s exit, Karan had personally requested Akshay to do the film.

Let us tell you that the 2008 film Dostana was a romantic comedy featuring John Abraham, Priyanka Chopra and Abhishek Bachchan. The story revolves around these flatmates, who fall in love with Priyanka’s character Neha and pretend to be a gay couple to stay in their house. The film was directed by Tarun Mansukhani.

At the same time, Dostana 2 features Janhvi Kapoor and Laksh Lalwani. Karan Johar’s production house had to bear a loss of whopping Rs 20 crore after Kartik’s exit. Reports suggest Kartik Aaryan wasn’t too happy with the storyline and wanted to change it while the film director refused. This led to creative differences following which Kartik was fired from Dharma Productions.

The Productions has also vowed to never work with Kartik Aaryan again.