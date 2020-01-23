Mumbai: Akshay Kumar was undoubtedly the most successful Hindi film actor in the year 2019. Not only did he deliver four back to back hits but his films also generated an aggregate business of more than Rs 700 crore.

When his movies do so well at the box office, it is not unreasonable for him to demand exorbitant fees from filmmakers.

According to a recent report, Akshay will be charging a whopping Rs 120 crore for a recently signed film that will hit the theatres in the second half of 2020.

The film will be directed by Anand L Rai and will feature stars like Dhanush and Sara Ali Khan in crucial roles. Announcement of the project will be made official in the next few weeks, as per the report.

“Akshay Kumar is known to charge upfront fees and in today’s time, his name attracts the audience not just in the cinema hall but also gets lucrative offers from digital and satellite networks. Akshay and his team believe that the actor deserves 100 crores plus as acting fees for the goodwill that he brings to the project,” a source said.

Akhshay is being reportedly hounded by several digital companies and satellite channels for projects but the actor has declined citing lack of concrete offers.

“Akshay’s market is going up with every passing film and hence he is not keen to package all of his upcoming projects together. He prefers selling films on an individual basis as it has been an upward graph for him as far as his career trend is concerned,” the source added.

Akshay will be next seen in the upcoming action movie ‘Sooryavanshi’, co-starring Katrina Kaif and directed by Rohit Shetty. The film is lsated for a March 2020 release. He will also be appearing alongside Kiara Advani in Raghava Lawrence’s comedy horror ‘Laxmi Bomb’ which will hit the screens in June 2020.