Actor-producer Akshay Kumar has reportedly filed a Rs 25 crore lawsuit against actor Paresh Rawal, accusing him of breaching contract terms by walking out of the upcoming film Hera Pheri 3.

Kumar’s production company, Cape of Good Films, claims Rawal accepted an advance, signed the contract, and began shooting before abruptly quitting the project without explanation.

Rawal announced his decision to quit the film last week without providing a clear reason, leaving fans disappointed.

According to a report in Hindustan Times, the production company alleges that Rawal acted unprofessionally by exiting the project after signing the contract, accepting payment, and even beginning to shoot.

“He showed blatant disregard for professional ethics and business conduct,” a source close to the production told the publication. “If he didn’t intend to complete the film, he should not have taken the advance or allowed the production to begin around his availability.”

Cape of Good Films, owned by Akshay Kumar, had begun production on Hera Pheri 3 in April with director Priyadarshan and co-stars Suniel Shetty and Rawal. Kumar, who also acquired the franchise rights from Feroz Nadiadwala, is producing the film.

In January, Rawal publicly confirmed his involvement via a post on X (formerly Twitter), participated in pre-production, and even shot teaser footage. His sudden withdrawal, the source said, not only disrupted the production but also upset a large fanbase.

Speculation around creative or financial disputes was denied by the actor, who posted on X: “I wish to put it on record that my decision to step away from Hera Pheri 3 was not due to creative differences. I REITERATE THAT THERE ARE NO CREATIVE DISAGREEMENTS WITH THE FILMMAKER. I hold immense love, respect, and faith in Mr. Priyadarshan, the film director.”

PNN