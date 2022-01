Mumbai: Actor Alaya F marked Monday two years of her debut film Jawaani Jaaneman. She said it was a blessing to be a part of the comedy drama. Directed by Nitin Kakkar, the film chronicled the story of a 40-year-old man, played by Saif Ali Khan, whose life turns upside down when he discovers he has a 20-something daughter (Alaya F).

Alaya incidentally is the granddaughter of veteran Kabir Bedi and daughter of Pooja Bedi. She took to Instagram and posted a video from the film to mark the anniversary.

“The film that changed my whole life turns two. Even two years later, anything related to #JawaaniJaaneman makes me so emotional. What a blessing it was to be a part of this project with the most amazing people. Forever grateful for Jawaani Jaaneman,” the 24-year-old wrote.

The film also starred Kubbra Sait, Chunky Pandey and featured Tabu in an extended cameo. Jawaani Jaaneman received positive reviews, with many critics praising Alaya’s performance.

The actor will next be seen in romantic-thriller Freddy, co-starring Kartik Aaryan. She is also a part of the Hindi remake of Kannada thriller U-Turn. Both the films are backed by Ekta Kapoor.