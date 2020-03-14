Cuttack: The Orissa High Court (HC) has issued a special notification to prevent the spread of deadly coronavirus that claimed over 5,000 lives across the globe.

The HC has put restrictions on any unnecessary rush or gatherings on its premises. Besides, the court would not hear more than 10 cases at a time.

The notice said that the spread of coronavirus has become a pandemic as per a declaration by the World Health Organisation (WHO). Several countries including India have introduced preventive measures for coronavirus (COVID-19).

The state government has shut schools, cinema halls and gymnasiums till March 31 to prevent the spread of the deadly virus, said the notice issued by the High Court Registrar (judicial).

The HC notice has put restrictions on the entry of visitors to its premises. Lawyers handling the cases listed for hearing in the HC are allowed to enter into the court premises. Similarly, the HC has allowed plaintiffs, defendants and any other parties to the cases to attend the court proceedings.

The notification has also asked people not to gather in large numbers in the immediate vicinity of the court.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court has decided to limit its functioning due to the pandemic and hold hearing of only six out of 15 benches Monday.

The six benches will take up for hearing only urgent matters and no persons, except lawyers concerned, will be allowed inside its courtrooms.

According to the circular issued by the apex court Friday, the six benches will comprise of Justices Arun Mishra and M R Shah, Justices U U Lalit and Vineet Saran, Justices A M Khanwilkar and Dinesh Maheshwari, Justices D Y Chandrachud and Hemant Gupta, Justices L Nageswara Rao and S Ravindra Bhatt, Justices S K Kaul and Sanjiv Khanna.

On Monday and Friday of every week, the apex court usually functions with 15 benches and take up mostly miscellaneous matters.

Earlier in the day, a notification issued by the apex court said it had been decided that from Monday, it would take up for hearing only urgent matters.