Mumbai: Actress Alia Bhatt might be getting trolled for her upcoming movie, Sadak 2, but she seems determined to keep her face towards the sunshine. Alia Bhatt took to Instagram to share a sunkissed picture of herself, but what catches attention is the caption.

“Keep your face towards the sunshine and the shadows will fall behind you,” she wrote along with the photograph. Alia is seen wearing an oversized shirt as she flips her hair back, with a swimming pool and greenery in the backdrop in the picture.

See link: https://www.instagram.com/p/CEZMPnUMMQE/

Lately, Alia has been facing flak on social media, because she is a star kid. Earlier this month, the trailer of her upcoming film Sadak 2 was released. The trailer became the third most disliked video in the world and the most disliked YouTube video in India.

Released August 12, the trailer of Sadak 2 has been trolled by many netizens. The trailer is seen by people as a shining example of Bollywood nepotism. It is a topic which became the talk of the town after actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death in June.

Filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt’s movie stars both his daughters – Alia and Pooja Bhatt. The movie also features Sanjay Dutt and Aditya Roy Kapur. The latter is the younger brother of producer-actor Siddharth Roy Kapur.

The bad news however is that Sanjay Dutt, 61 has been admitted to a hospital here with suspected throat cancer. Currently he is undergoing treatment. Sanjay will fly abroad also if he doesn’t respond to treatment here. He has urged his fans to be strong and pray for him.