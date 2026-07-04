Mumbai: Alpha, starring Alia Bhatt and Sharvari, has earned Rs 16.10 crore at the worldwide box office on its opening day, according to trade tracking website Sacnilk.

The action thriller collected an estimated Rs 11.10 crore gross in India and Rs 5 crore from overseas markets, taking its worldwide gross to Rs 16.10 crore, the website said.

According to Sacnilk, the film registered an estimated domestic net collection of Rs 9.25 crore across 7,534 shows Friday.

Directed by Shiv Rawail and produced by Yash Raj Films, Alpha is the first female-led film in the studio’s interconnected Spy Universe.

The movie follows two elite agents, played by Bhatt and Sharvari, who embark on a high-stakes mission to take on a dangerous adversary portrayed by Bobby Deol.

The cast also includes Anil Kapoor in a pivotal role, while Hrithik Roshan reprises his role as super-spy Kabir Dhaliwal in a special appearance.

Alpha is the latest addition to Yash Raj Films’ Spy Universe, which includes Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War, Pathaan, Tiger 3 and War 2.

The film was released in theatres across the country Friday in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.