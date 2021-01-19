Mumbai: Soni Razdan, mother of actress Alia Bhatt, recently made a tweet on her official Twitter account which grabbed limelight. Soni Razdan came out in support of Rhea Chakraborty. One user wrote, “She went to jail and has possibly lost any chance at a career in Bollywood. Let’s see what happens to Arnab. Not sure anything will.”

Soni replied, “She going to jail has clearly exposed only the people who sent her there and shown that she was an innocent victim of a very twisted design. Why won’t anyone work with her ? I think she will do very well. I hope so anyway.”

This tweet of Soni Razdan is going viral on social media.

Worth mentioning, late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death June 14, 2020, due to suicide, made her girlfriend Rhea in trouble as the whole world accused her for killing Sushant. Nearly a month later, Rhea was granted bail by the Bombay High Court

On the work front, Rhea will soon be seen in Chehre with Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi. The Rumy Jafry directorial also features Siddhanth Kapoor, Krystle Dsouza, Raghubir Yadav and Annu Kapoor. This film by Rumi Jaffrey will be released in theaters in 2021.