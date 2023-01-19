Mumbai: Hindi film actress Alia Bhatt’s Hollywood debut film Heart of Stone starring Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan is set to release August 11. The film will be clashing with her husband Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal.

Streaming giant Netflix shared the release date of the movie along with a slew of other titles through a teaser video on its social media platforms Wednesday.

Helmed by Tom Harper, Heart of Stone is intended to be the first installment in a series akin to Tom Cruise’s Mission Impossible. The movie also stars Sophie Okonedo, Matthias Schweighofer, Jing Lusi and Paul Ready in addition to Gal, Jamie, and Alia.

The clip also showed teaser footage of Extraction 2, Murder Mystery 2, Rebel Moon, and The Killer.

Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler’s Murder Mystery 2 will release March 13. Extraction 2 is the second installment of Chris Hemsworth’s Extraction which will drop June 16.

Alia will next be seen in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi. The film is set to hit the theatres April 28.