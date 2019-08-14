Jaipur: Almost two years after Pehlu Khan was lynched by a mob of cow vigilantes, an Alwar sessions court Wednesday acquitted all six accused in the case.

Khan (55), a native of Haryana’s Nuh, had left his village to purchase cattle. However, he was surrounded by a mob of cow vigilantes on the Delhi-Alwar highway April 1, 2017 on suspicion of cow smuggling and beaten mercilessly. Khan succumbed two days later.

The court of Additional District Judge heard the case Wednesday, for which arguments from both the sides were completed August 7.

Earlier, six people, who were previously named as accused in the case were given a clean chit based on mobile phone records and statements of the caretaker of a cow shelter.

The remaining three accused are minors and are being tried in a juvenile court.