Berhampur: All government offices in Ganjam will remain closed for citizens for the next 10 days owing to the rapid spread of the coronavirus disease in the district, informed Collector Vijay Amruta Kulange Wednesday.

According to Kulange, the decision to close all government offices was taken by the district administration because several senior officials are getting affected by COVID-19.

“From today onwards all government offices will be closed for citizens for next 10 days. We have to take this decisions as our senior officers getting corona affected. We pray for their quick recovery. @CMO_Odisha @HFWOdisha,” Kulange said in a tweet.

Ganjam Wednesday became the first district in Odisha to register more than 1,000 COVID-19 cases after 76 fresh cases were reported from the district Wednesday. The total number of positive cases in the district now stands at 1,031.

The number of active cases in the district has now reached 343. The district has also reported eight deaths due to the coronavirus disease so far.

