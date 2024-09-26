Rourkela: All the 30 Quality Circle teams of SAIL, Rourkela Steel Plant (RSP) were awarded under different categories in the Chapter Level Quality Circle Competition held under the Chapter Convention of Quality Concepts at Rourkela, September 22 and 23. In all 140 teams and 730 participants from different organisations of Jharkhand and Odisha were in the fray in this event. Notably, RSP was awarded for highest participation in QC category. In all 30 teams from RSP including three teams from Odisha Group of Mines (OGoM) participated in this competition, out of which 27 teams secured Gold awards, while three bagged Silver awards.

Team Ankur from Pipe Plants claimed the prestigious JK Das Rolling Trophy in the quality circle stream for scoring the highest marks, demonstrating all round excellence. The second best award in the category was bagged by the Shrusti Quality Circle team of Oxygen Plant of RSP. Besides this, eight teams of RSP were also awarded in the model competition held during the convention. RSP team members also excelled individually to bag numerous awards in various competitions like essay writing, slogan, poem writing and quiz. Chandan Samal, GM (RCL) coordinated the QC teams from RSP.

The teams that bagged Gold awards are ‘Prayas’, ‘Shrushti’ and ‘Ignite’ from Oxygen Plant, ‘Tejas’ from New Plate Mill, ‘Samruddhi’ and ‘Dynamic’ from Plate Mill, , ‘Samarpan’ from Steel Melting Shop-I, ‘Agranee’, ‘Sambhab’ and ‘Pinnacle’ from Raw Material Handling Plant, ‘Lakshyam’ from RCL, ‘Pragati’ from Instrumentation, ‘Ekam’ from C&IT, ‘Shakti’ from Power Distribution, ‘Creative’ from SMS-II, ‘Vijeta’ from Sintering Plant – I, ‘Srujan’ from Sintering Plant –II, ‘Megamind’ from Roll Shop, ‘Nishkarsh’ from Air Conditioning, ‘Ankur’ and ‘Avishkar’ from Pipe Plant, ‘Aarohan’ from Hot Strip Mill-2, ‘Pioneer’ from E&A, ‘Utkarsh’ from Blast Furnace, ‘Karmveer’ from Coke Ovens and ‘Tejas’ and ‘Prayas Kaizen’ from BIM. The silver awardees are ‘Prahari’ from the Communication Engineering Department, and AROHI, LQC from BIM.