New Delhi: Former players Anil Kumble and Venkatesh Prasad have questioned the Indian team’s muddled approach, lack of stability and the increasing reliance on all-rounders in the wake of the 0-2 series loss to South Africa.

The Proteas inflicted a 408-run defeat on India in the second Test, their heaviest defeat by margin of runs, in Guwahati Wednesday.

Kumble was scathing about the constant chopping and changing method of head coach Gautam Gambhir, under whom India had lost a home series 0-3 to New Zealand last year, surrendered the Border-Gavaskar Trophy to Australia, and now gone down to South Africa at home for the first time in 25 years.

“Test match cricket requires a different mindset, you can’t really have so many all rounders, so much chopping and changing, so many changes in the batting order, in the team itself. Every second game you have a new player coming in, a couple of guys get dropped,” Kumble said on the official broadcast.

The past year has seen the exits of Virat Kohli, R Ashwin, Cheteshwar Pujara and Rohit Sharma from the Test arena, leaving a young group to fill massive shoes.

“I think India needs to sit down and think and ponder. You can’t forget these results; you need to have a discussion around how you see Indian Test cricket go forward. Stalwarts have retired in the last 6-8 months and when that happens you need to have a vision and have a conversation as to what the team has to do,” Kumble said.

“You can’t get players in a side and hope they will develop and grow in the team. It can’t happen, you can have 1 or 2 players like that in the line up if you have 8-9 strong players who have the experience. But you can’t have 1-2 experienced batters and bowlers and the rest of them are trying to find their feet.”

Former pacer Prasad echoed similar frustration, slamming what he called an “all-rounder obsession”.

“Really disappointed by how India is going about in Test cricket. The all-rounder obsession is absolute brain-fade especially when you don’t bowl them. Rank Poor tactics, poor skills , poor body language and an unprecedented 2 series white wash at home. Hope this does not get washed off with Test matches 9 months away and this negative approach changes,” Prasad wrote on X.

Really disappointed by how India is going about in Test cricket. The all-rounder obsession is absolute brain-fade especially when you don’t bowl them.

Rank Poor tactics, poor skills , poor body language and an unprecedented 2 series white wash at home. Hope this does not get… — Venkatesh Prasad (@venkateshprasad) November 26, 2025

Former England captain Kevin Pietersen was surprised by India’s rapid decline in a format they once dominated at home.

“India NEVER loses at home, unless some very good players come and play some special knocks in Mumbai (where Pietersen made a hundred in the 2012 series) What’s happened to India in the last couple years in Test Cricket? ” Pietersen posted.

Former India pacer Irfan Pathan also expressed disappointment.

“Disappointing display of patience & technique from Indian batters. Need to get players in the Test team who can play spin better. Well done South Africa on playing outstanding cricket vs India in India. Outplayed our team in every department,” Pathan said.

Vikas Kohli, brother of former India captain Virat Kohli, questioned the team’s selection strategy.

“So lets break it down: Team India strategy: remove senior experienced players. Remove proper 3/4/5 batmen Play bowler at no 3 Use all allrounders….

“SOUTH AFRICA STRATEGY: Play proper test match team: Specialist openers, Specialist no 3/4/5/6 batters, Specialist spinners, Specialist fast bowlers and maybe 1 all rounder Though i really want team India to win but questions needs to be asked now… WHO IS RESPONSIBLE???” he posted on Instagram.

PTI