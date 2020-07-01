Puri: The state government would deploy as many as 70 platoons of armed police personnel and 400 security officers for the smooth conduct of Bahuda Yatra, said Additional Director General of Police (Crime Branch) Soumendra Priyadarshi.

Lord Jagannath and his siblings Lord Balabhadra and Devi Subhadra are all set to return to the Lions’ Gate of Srimandir from Srigundicha temple here after ending their nine-day sojourn July 1. The three chariots—Nandighosa, Taladhwaja and Darpadalan—have been thoroughly examined by the experts and pulled to the Nakachana Gate of Srigundicha temple ahead of the Bahuda Yatra, said an official of Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA).

The Bahuda Yatra of Srimandir deities would be organised without the congregation of devotees on the Grand Road, in accordance with Covid-19 restrictions, added the official. “All rituals of the deities were performed as per the schedule at the Adapa Mandap of Srigundicha temple Tuesday. The deities would be taken to their respective chariots through Pahandi processions at 8 am Wednesday,” said a servitor.

As per the schedule, pulling of the chariots would start at 12 noon. Srimandir sources said the three chariots would be pulled to the Lions’ Gate of the 12th century shrine by Wednesday evening.

“If required, we will arrange the lighting facility to continue the chariot pulling after the sunset. The Suna Besha ritual of the deities would be performed on their respective chariots Thursday,” said Srimandir public relations officer Laxmidhar Pujapanda.

The state government would deploy as many as 70 platoons of armed police personnel and 400 security officers for the smooth conduct of Bahuda Yatra, said Additional Director General of Police (Crime Branch) Soumendra Priyadarshi.

“The Bahuda Yatra and all other rituals including Suna Besha, Adharapana and Niladribije would be conducted without the congregation of devotees. All roads and streets connecting the Grand Road would be sealed for the Bahuda Yatra. The Holy City and the entire Puri district have been placed under curfew for the festival,” Priyadarshi added. He further revealed that the state government has conducted coronavirus tests on all servitors who are scheduled to participate in the Bahuda Yatra. “Servitors with negative test reports would be allowed to pull the chariots. Devotees have been urged to see the festival on television,” Priyadarshi added.