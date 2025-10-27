Ayodhya: The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust Monday announced the completion of all temple construction work, including the main shrine of Prabhu Shri Ramlalla.

The trust, in a post on X, said, “It is with great joy that we inform all devotees of Prabhu Shri Ramlalla Sarkar that all Mandir construction work has been completed.”

सभी श्रीरामभक्तों को यह जानकारी देते हुए हर्ष हो रहा है कि मंदिर निर्माण सबंधी सभी कार्य पूर्ण हो गए हैं अर्थात- मुख्य मंदिर, परकोटा के ६ मंदिर – भगवान शिव, भगवान गणेश, भगवान हनुमान, सूर्यदेव, देवी भगवती, देवी अन्नपूर्णा तथा शेषावतार मंदिर भी पूर्ण हो चुके हैं। इन पर ध्वजदण्ड एवं… — Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra (@ShriRamTeerth) October 27, 2025

January 22, 2024, the idol of Lord Ram was consecrated at the Ram Temple with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in attendance.

Modi may visit Ayodhya November 25, when a flag hoisting ceremony is scheduled to take place.

A review of security and other operations was done Monday at Ayodhya Airport ahead of the likely visit.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath hailed the milestone and attributed it to the “faith” of the people.

“Just a few years ago, many people believed the Ram temple would remain only a dream. But today, the grand temple stands completed, with Ayodhya regaining its ancient splendour,” he said in Lakhimpur Kheri district.

“When Ram devotees raised their voice for the temple, many dismissed it as an impossible dream. But those devotees never wavered. Their determination and faith have brought us to this historic moment,” he added.

Adityanath said a record number of people visited Ayodhya last year, and the number will only go up.

“More than six crore devotees visited Ayodhya Dham last year. Earlier, the city used to receive only a few lakh visitors annually,” he said.

The completed constructions are the main Ram Temple and six more temples in the precinct, “dedicated to Mahadev, Ganesh Ji, Hanuman Ji, Suryadev, Maa Bhagwati, and Maa Annapurna, as well as the Sheshavatar Mandir. Flags and kalash (pinnacles) have been installed on these Mandirs,” the trust said.

Seven mandapas dedicated to Rishi Valmiki, Rishi Vashishtha, Rishi Vishwamitra, Rishi Agastya, Nishadraj, Shabari, and Devi Ahilya have also been completely built, it said.

“The Sant Tulsidas Mandir is also complete, and statues of Jatayu and the Squirrel have been installed,” the trust said.

Construction firm Larsen & Toubro (L&T) is laying roads and working on stone flooring, while landscaping, greenery, and the development of the Panchvati area, spread over 10 acres, is being carried out by GMR.

“The only ongoing works are those not directly related to the public, such as the 3.5-kilometre-long boundary wall, trust office, guest house, auditorium, etc,” the trust said.

An officer said a high alert has already been sounded in Ayodhya, even though there is no confirmation for Modi’s visit.

“We ensure that there is no lapse in security in any way,” Dhirendra Singh, the airport director, said.