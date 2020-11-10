Bhubaneswar: It has finally boiled down to one game to decide on the winner of IPL 2020. The battle is now between Mumbai Indians (MI), who are four times winners of the title and Delhi Capitals (DC) playing their maiden final. It is a battle between Mumbai Indians and another side who are led by a Mumbaikar. It definitely can be a humdinger of a game.

Well MI certainly start favourites having beaten DC in all the three games the two have played in this season. And they have been resounding victories too. It seems that Mumbai have got all the holes plugged and they have been the most consistent. Delhi on the other hand, have played in fits and starts. But then the final is a different ball game where all other equations take a back seat. The team that manage to hold the nerve will have the last laugh. MI are seasoned campaigners having won the final four times… DC on the other hand make their first appearance in the summit clash.

Amid all the permutations and calculations both sides have players that can change the complexion of a game. Here’s a look at the some of those players who hold the key to success for the team.

Mumbai Indians

Rohit Sharma: The skipper is yet to fire with just 264 runs from 11 games. But one has to remember that Rohit has missed out on a few games due to a hamstring injury. He was back for Qualifier 1 even though he got a duck. Rohit however, is always a big match player and he may strike form in the final. After all it will be his 200th IPL game and he would certainly like to play a match-winning knock.

Jasprit Bumrah: Well it has been like ‘cometh the hour, cometh the man’. Whenever Mumbai have needed a wicket, they have thrown the ball to Bumrah and he has delivered. Fourteen games, 27 wickets tell the story itself for the bowler and his team. DC will certainly remember him for the way he decimated them in Qualifier 1.

Kieron Pollard: It is always difficult to bat at No.6 or No.7 in a T20 game. The situation is always tense and there is no opportunity to cool your nerves. However, Pollard with a strike rate of close to 150 on most occasions has delivered. His ability to clear the ropes from the first ball is a huge advantage. He bowls as well… plucks catches out of thin air too. And if necessary he can captain the team too when Rohit is indisposed. He is the quintessential T20 player that every team would love to have.

Hardik Pandya: 13 games, 278 runs, one would say what is so great about it. However, those runs have come at a strike rate of 182.89. Whatever, runs he has got down the order Hardik has seen to it that the game has gone out of the opposition’s grasp. His great ability to hit from the first ball itself makes him dangerous to any opposition. In the last game the two sides played Hardik got 37 from just 14 balls, enough to completely put the game away from Delhi’s reach. He certainly is a game-changer for Mumbai.

Trent Boult: Along with Bumrah, this Kiwi pacer has been a thorn to the opposition. So far Boult has taken 22 wickets from 14 games. His ability to provide a breakthrough in the power play overs has played a vital role in Mumbai’s success. He is certainly the one to watch out for, but MI are currently sweating over the groin injury which Boult suffered during Qualifier 1.

Delhi Capitals

Shreyas Iyer: As a captain he likes to lead from the front and certainly he would like to lead by example in the final. Shreyas has been fairly consistent with the bat scoring 454 runs with a strike rate of close to 123. He started the tournament well, but in the last eight games the form seems to have deserted him. He has got starts, but failed to convert. Well they say when the going gets tough, the tough gets going. The final is the ideal opportunity for Shreyas to shut all criticism.

Shikhar Dhawan: Two back to back hundreds, four half centuries including the one in Qualifier 2 against SRH – what more can one expect from a batsman. In 16 games he has got 603 runs, but sadly he got out for a duck in the last game against MI. The competitor that he is, Dhawan will certainly try to put things right on the big stage.

Kagiso Rabada: ‘If Bumrah is good then I am better’ is probably the thought that continuously drives the South African on. The ‘Purple Cap’ has changed hands between the two a number of times this season. Rabada now has it with 29 wickets and there is every possibility that he will add to the tally in the final. If MI has to watch out for one bowler, it certainly has to be Rabada.

Marcus Stoinis: The bits and pieces cricketer has grown with every game and have become an important cog in the Delhi side. The Australian’s 352 runs and 12 wickets have contributed to DC’s success story. Be it up or lower down the order, Stoinis has always given the innings a push. He has also picked up crucial wickets. No doubt, he will want to continue to do so with one game left between DC and the IPL trophy.

Well Delhi have a few more players who have it in them to potential match-winners. But the likes of Rishabh Pant, Ajinkya Rahane and Ravichandran Ashwin have not delivered consistently. Well the final may be the game they all come good together. If that happens, MI will certainly have a game in their hands

Role of honour

Year Winner Runner-up Margin

2008 Rajasthan Royals Chennai Super Kings Won by 3 wickets

2009 Deccan Chargers Royal Challengers Bangalore Won by 6 runs

2010 Chennai Super Kings Mumbai Indians Won by 22 runs

2011 Chennai Super Kings Royal Challengers Bangalore Won by 58 runs

2012 Kolkata Knight Riders Chennai Super Kings Won by 5 wickets

2013 Mumbai Indians Chennai Super Kings Won by 23 runs

2014 Kolkata Knight Riders Kings XI Punjab Won by3 wickets

2015 Mumbai Indians Chennai Super Kings Won by 41 runs

2016 Sunrisers Hyderabad Royal Challengers Bangalore Won by 8 runs

2017 Mumbai Indians Rising Pune Supergiants Won by 1 run

2018 Chennai Super Kings Sunrisers Hyderabad Won by 8 wickets

2019 Mumbai Indians Chennai Super Kings Won by 1 run

2020 Mumbai Indians Delhi Capitals ???