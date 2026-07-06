Lucknow: Allahabad High Court Monday declined to entertain a PIL seeking an independent probe into the alleged misappropriation of donations at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, observing that a petition on the same issue is already pending before the Supreme Court.

A Lucknow bench of the court comprising Justices Rajan Roy and Manjive Shukla disposed of the PIL filed by Mohit Ashok.

The petitioner had sought an independent investigation into the alleged embezzlement of donations and offerings made by devotees at the Ram temple.

The plea also sought directions for an audit of the temple’s finances by the Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG).

Observing that the matter is already under consideration before the Supreme Court, the high court declined to examine the merits of the petition and disposed of the case.