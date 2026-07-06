Chandigarh: Political parties and Sikh bodies in Punjab Monday slammed the removal of Diljit Dosanjh’s film Satluj from an OTT platform, saying the movie compels India to confront one of the state’s darkest chapters and that history must be confronted with honesty, not buried through censorship.

Criticising the removal of the film from the ZEE5 platform, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal said, This is not mere censorship; it is an assault on our collective memory, truth, and freedom of expression.

The film, originally titled Punjab 95 and based on the life of human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra, was released in India on streaming service ZEE5 Friday last. However, it became unavailable on the platform just two days later.

Senior Congress leader Sukhpal Singh Khaira said, I strongly condemn the removal of the Satluj film enacted by Diljit Dosanjh about police brutality in abducting and eliminating Prof Jaswant Singh Khalra, a human rights activist in 1995.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and MP Malvinder Singh Kang said When a nation begins to fear its own history, censorship becomes its most dangerous weapon.

Kulwant Singh Manan, chief secretary of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SPGC), asserted that people should know what happened during those days in Punjab.

The film should not have been removed from the platform. The government should ensure that people see this film. What is wrong if reality is shown and the public comes to know of what happened during those days in Punjab, Manan told the media over the phone.

Badal said he was shocked and saddened by the arbitrary removal of Satluj from #ZEE5 in India.

This is not mere censorship; it is an assault on our collective memory, truth, and freedom of expression, he said.

I strongly condemn this move. Punjab deserves to confront its past with honesty, not suppression, Badal said in a post on X.

A powerful film that courageously unveils Punjab’s painful history and honours the supreme sacrifice of S. Jaswant Singh Ji Khalra cannot be silenced this way, Badal said.

The film, based on the life of Khalra, was stuck in censorship for over three years.

The Honey Trehan-directed movie was released without any cuts, but Sunday evening the platform shared a statement to inform viewers that it’s no longer available in India.

In a post on X, Khaira said, We all know about the gross human rights violations prevalent then in Punjab and the subsequent mysterious disappearance of Prof Jaswant Singh Khalra. The removal of this fact-based film is in contradiction to the decision of the Hon’ble Supreme Court of India that upheld the conviction of guilty police officers responsible for the abduction of Prof Khalra.

This film is based on true facts that were upheld by the Hon’ble Supreme Court of India while convicting guilty police officers. I’m saddened that the same #PoliceState is still operating unabashedly in Punjab under the @BhagwantMann govt, Khaira said.

The Congress leader urged the government to release the film so that present and future generations know what a #PoliceState is, which unfortunately still rules the roost in Punjab.

In a post on X, AAP leader Malvinder Singh Kang said, Propaganda-driven films such as The Kashmir Files and The Kerala Story were promoted and screened without obstruction. Yet when a film raises uncomfortable questions about the human rights violations and atrocities in Punjab, it disappears from an OTT platform. Why? Who is afraid of Punjab’s truth

I unequivocally condemn the unexplained removal of #Satluj from Zee5 India. A film that compels India to confront one of Punjab’s darkest chapters and portrays the alleged human rights violations of the 1980s-Â“90s, brought to light through the courageous struggle of S. Jaswant Singh Khalra, has suddenly been made unavailable without any transparent explanation, Kang said.

By blocking #Satluj, the @BJP4India has exposed its true face. It is yet another reminder of its deep discomfort with Punjab’s truth and its persistent prejudice against Punjab.

I strongly urge the Government to ensure that #Satluj is reinstated without delay. History must be confronted with honesty, not buried through silence & censorship, Kang said.

Congress MP from Patiala, Dharamvira Gandhi, said the removal of the film was unfortunate and an attack on freedom of expression.

The film sought to acquaint younger generations with the turbulent period Punjab witnessed during the 1990s and raised important questions related to human rights and governance, he said.

It is deeply unfortunate that a film attempting to portray the realities of Punjab during that era has been removed. After concerns over media freedom, it now appears that even the film industry is facing restrictions, Gandhi said.

The Honey Trehan-directed movie was released without any cuts, but Sunday evening the platform shared a statement to inform viewers that it’s no longer available in India.

In light of the current developments, Satluj will be unavailable in India until further notice. We remain committed to exploring every appropriate avenue through due process to bring the film back to our audiences at the earliest opportunity, the streamer had said in a statement.

In the movie, Dosanjh essays the role of Khalra, who investigated the cremation of thousands of unidentified bodies in Punjab during a 10-year period from 1984 to 1994, before himself disappearing in 1995.

In 2005, four Punjab Police personnel were convicted for his abduction and murder and sentenced to seven years in prison.

Two years later, the Punjab and Haryana High Court enhanced their sentence to life imprisonment.

In 2023, the movie was scheduled to have its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) but was removed from the line-up without any official statement from the organisers.

The social drama had run into trouble with the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), which had reportedly asked for an unprecedented 127 cuts. The delay in getting a clearance from the censor board forced the makers to postpone planned releases. With its earlier title of Punjab ’95, the movie was slated for a worldwide release February 7, 2025, without any cuts, except in India. But that release also did not happen.