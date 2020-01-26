Mumbai: Actress Anveshi Jain, who is gearing up for her Gujarati debut, is known for her glamorous pictures. Anveshi ups the glam quotient on social media with her captivating photos.

Small-town girl Anveshi, who came to Mumbai to chase her dreams, became a star overnight. Reportedly, she became the most Googled person in 2019. Anveshi shot to fame after she featured in a web-series hosted by actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra.

She said, “I have grown up seeing Shilpa Shetty’s movies and dancing on her iconic songs. Receiving advice from her is surely a wonderful experience. She is, to be honest, the wonder woman of our country.

A lady with so many roles like an entrepreneur, a cook, a writer, a yoga instructor, an actor and now a dating show host – Unbelievably amazing.” She loves experimenting with different roles.

Talking about it, Anveshi said, “What matters the most to me is a good script. I won’t mind working in a film which has bikes, cars or racing for that matter, but the script needs to be fabulous. Having said that, I would be more than happy to work in Dhoom or Singham franchise’s next.

Also, I am willing to work with Rohit Shetty as he makes the kind of movies I love.” She has a huge fan following on Instagram and has more than 1 million followers.

Blessed with a charming personality, Anveshi keeps grabbing attention with her bewitching photoshoots.