Mumbai: Whenever Guru Dutt’s life is discussed, his wife Geeta Roy and alleged girlfriend Waheeda Rehman’s name will definitely come up.

On the occasion of Waheeda Rehman’s birthday, let’s revisit her relationship with Guru Dutt.

Waheeda was born in 1938 Chengalpattu, Tamil Nadu. She was known for her beauty and stunning performances in the 50s and 60s.

The actress was fond of music and dance since childhood. She used to dream of becoming a doctor when she was a kid. But due to financial constraints, she had to work in films. Waheeda started her career in Hindi cinema with Gurudutt’s film CID. Later, Guru and Waheeda started showing awesome chemistry in movies.

Meanwhile, news started buzzing in the corridors of the film industry that Guru spends more time with Waheeda than his wife Geeta. Geeta also came to know about it. When Guru’s historical film Pyaasa was being made, disturbances between Geeta and Guru started surfacing.

Love was all of a sudden missing in Guru and Waheeda’s relationship. Disturbances between the two increased to such an extent that one day Guru received a letter. The letter was written by Geeta but in the name of Waheeda.

In the letter, Geta, impersonating Waheeda, invited Guru to meet her at Nariman Point in Mumbai.

When Guru reached the place, he saw that Geeta and her friends were searching for someone sitting on the back seat of the car. On reaching home, a verbal spat ensued between husband and wife and they stopped talking to each other. Sathya Saran in his book wrote Geeta was the biggest reason for the growth of Guru and Waheeda’s relationship. Geeta also became the reason for the breakdown of his relationship.

Eventually, the pair broke off due to personal and professional reasons in 1963. Guru eventually died in 1964 due to mixing of alcohol and sleeping pills.

April 1974, Rehman married Shashi Rekhi (also known by his screen name Kamaljeet), and both had worked together prior in the film Shagoon (1964). She has two children: Sohail Rekhi and Kashvi Rekhi, both of them are writers. After her marriage, she lived in a farmhouse in Bangalore but after the death of her husband 21 November 2000, she moved back to her ocean-view bungalow in Bandra, Mumbai, where she currently resides.